Stern Action Against Overloaded Vehicles Ordered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2024 | 06:16 PM
Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan chaired a meeting on Saturday on action against heavy-loaded vehicles
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan chaired a meeting on Saturday on action against heavy-loaded vehicles.
The meeting was attended by SP Headquarters Ziaullah, Secretary DRTA, Traffic Police, Transport Association and representatives of lease holders. The Deputy Commissioner said that 100% implementation of load axle will be ensured and strict action would be taken against the transport owner and the driver in case of violations. He directed the Secretary DRTA and the Traffic Police to form a special squad and said that monitoring of heavy vehicles should be ensured during the day as well as at night.
He clarified that in case of heavy load on the vehicle, action will be taken against the owner. Similarly, if a cargo transporter violates the axle load, not only will they be fined heavily, but the vehicles would also be impounded. The Deputy Commissioner further said that the cargo transporters load more than the prescribed weight in the vehicles for personal interest and business, which not only damages national highways but also increases accidents. He also instructed to install signboards regarding axle load.
Recent Stories
Italian ambassador calls on governor, visits Quaid's room
Village committees assures support to govt in maintaining peace
Randhawa directs to clean all nullah's of Islamabad before monsoon
Tourists, locals enjoy traditional sports, music in Qaqlasht Festival
Rescuers hold mock drills
May 9 was a planned conspiracy: Khawaja Asif
US blames Rwanda for deadly attack on displaced camp in DR Congo
Rs.812.4 million fine imposed on 7774 power pilferers
Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori administers anti-polio drops to his son
President Asif Ali Zardari approves appointments of Governors
PCB, franchise owners discuss window for PSL 2025
Speakers in TIIF for improving, corporate governance system in Uzbekistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Italian ambassador calls on governor, visits Quaid's room5 minutes ago
-
Village committees assures support to govt in maintaining peace5 minutes ago
-
Randhawa directs to clean all nullah's of Islamabad before monsoon5 minutes ago
-
Tourists, locals enjoy traditional sports, music in Qaqlasht Festival5 minutes ago
-
Rescuers hold mock drills5 minutes ago
-
May 9 was a planned conspiracy: Khawaja Asif20 minutes ago
-
Rs.812.4 million fine imposed on 7774 power pilferers20 minutes ago
-
Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori administers anti-polio drops to his son40 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari approves appointments of Governors40 minutes ago
-
Randhawa commends ICT Police's efforts in maintaining law, order50 minutes ago
-
Excise Police foiled attempt of narcotics smuggling50 minutes ago
-
CM launches Pakistan's 1st Automated Fare Collection System for People's Bus Service50 minutes ago