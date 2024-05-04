Stern action against overloaded vehicles ordered

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan chaired a meeting on Saturday on action against heavy-loaded vehicles.

The meeting was attended by SP Headquarters Ziaullah, Secretary DRTA, Traffic Police, Transport Association and representatives of lease holders. The Deputy Commissioner said that 100% implementation of load axle will be ensured and strict action would be taken against the transport owner and the driver in case of violations. He directed the Secretary DRTA and the Traffic Police to form a special squad and said that monitoring of heavy vehicles should be ensured during the day as well as at night.

He clarified that in case of heavy load on the vehicle, action will be taken against the owner. Similarly, if a cargo transporter violates the axle load, not only will they be fined heavily, but the vehicles would also be impounded. The Deputy Commissioner further said that the cargo transporters load more than the prescribed weight in the vehicles for personal interest and business, which not only damages national highways but also increases accidents. He also instructed to install signboards regarding axle load.