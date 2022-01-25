UrduPoint.com

Stern Action Against Profiteers Being Taken In Bolan: DD Agriculture

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2022 | 09:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Director Agriculture District Kachhi Bolan Dr. Ayaz Ahmed Lashari has said that stern action would be taken against the profiteers and elements involved in creating artificial shortage of fertilizers.

Talking to a delegation of farmers from Dadar Balanari which called on him Tuesday at his office, he said no one would be allowed to deprive the farmers of their due rights and hinted at strict action against the involved elements.

The delegation apprised Dr. Ayaz about lack of urea fertilizers and about the elements selling it at high rates to local farmers in the area.

Dr Ayaz assured the delegation that strict action would be taken against those hoarders, profiteers and black marketers in order to bring down the prices of commodities.

He said that government was taking every possible step for the development of agriculture sector for which problems of farmers being addressed on priority.

