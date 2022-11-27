UrduPoint.com

Stern Action Being Taken Against Corrupt, Duty Shirker Staff: LWMC CEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Stern action being taken against corrupt, duty shirker staff: LWMC CEO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ali Anan Qamar on Sunday took stern action against officers and staff over showing negligence in discharging their duties.

According to LWMC sources here, nine officers of Allama Iqbal town lost their jobs over corrupt practices, hiding ghost employees and for not doing work.

The responsibilities of the morning shift in Allama Iqbal Town were entrusted to Shakeel Wahid, while four supervisors were issued a final warning to improve their attitude.

Town Manager Abdul Rauf of Wagah Town was also fired due to poor performance. A final warning was issued to Town Manager Aziz Bhatti for poor performance and poor cleanliness, while a warning letter was issued to Chaudhry Aslam, Town Manager of Gulberg, for neglecting duties and failing to improve performance despite repeated warnings.

The CEO warned the corrupt mafia that negligence in duties was not acceptable.

He said, "Everyone has to fulfil their responsibility to make Lahore clean."

Related Topics

Lahore Poor Chaudhry Aslam Company Wagah Gulberg Shakeel Sunday Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

11 hours ago
 Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

20 hours ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

20 hours ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

21 hours ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.