Stern action being taken against corrupt, duty shirker staff: LWMC CEO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ali Anan Qamar on Sunday took stern action against officers and staff over showing negligence in discharging their duties.

According to LWMC sources here, nine officers of Allama Iqbal town lost their jobs over corrupt practices, hiding ghost employees and for not doing work.

The responsibilities of the morning shift in Allama Iqbal Town were entrusted to Shakeel Wahid, while four supervisors were issued a final warning to improve their attitude.

Town Manager Abdul Rauf of Wagah Town was also fired due to poor performance. A final warning was issued to Town Manager Aziz Bhatti for poor performance and poor cleanliness, while a warning letter was issued to Chaudhry Aslam, Town Manager of Gulberg, for neglecting duties and failing to improve performance despite repeated warnings.

The CEO warned the corrupt mafia that negligence in duties was not acceptable.

He said, "Everyone has to fulfil their responsibility to make Lahore clean."