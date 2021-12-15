UrduPoint.com

Stern Action Ordered Against Traffic Rules Violators

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 07:36 PM

Stern action ordered against traffic rules violators

Traffic police impounded 13 vehicles and imposed fine on the owners of 86 others vehicles for emitting smoke causing environment degradation in the district during the last one week

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Traffic police impounded 13 vehicles and imposed fine on the owners of 86 others vehicles for emitting smoke causing environment degradation in the district during the last one week.

District Police Officer Dr Rizwan Ahmad Khan on Wednesday while issuing instructions to the traffic police, said that strict action should be taken against those violating the traffic rules.

Action should be taken against smoke emitting vehicles as per law, he added.

DSP Traffic Sheikh Kashif Masood briefed the DPO Dr Rizwan Ahmed Khan on the occasion.

Related Topics

Police Fine Vehicles Traffic

Recent Stories

Italy announced as Guest of Honour at SIBF 2022

Italy announced as Guest of Honour at SIBF 2022

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th Islamic Arts ..

Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th Islamic Arts Festival

11 minutes ago
 Environment Committee approves 8 brick kilns, 3 co ..

Environment Committee approves 8 brick kilns, 3 commercial buildings

1 minute ago
 14 dead, 1035 injured in 1003 road accidents in Pu ..

14 dead, 1035 injured in 1003 road accidents in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Dense smog/fog likely to engulf plain areas of Pun ..

Dense smog/fog likely to engulf plain areas of Punjab:PMD

2 minutes ago
 Berlin court says Russia ordered contract killing ..

Berlin court says Russia ordered contract killing on German soil

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.