Stern action ordered against traffic rules violators

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Traffic police impounded 13 vehicles and imposed fine on the owners of 86 others vehicles for emitting smoke causing environment degradation in the district during the last one week.

District Police Officer Dr Rizwan Ahmad Khan on Wednesday while issuing instructions to the traffic police, said that strict action should be taken against those violating the traffic rules.

Action should be taken against smoke emitting vehicles as per law, he added.

DSP Traffic Sheikh Kashif Masood briefed the DPO Dr Rizwan Ahmed Khan on the occasion.