Stern Action Over Failure In Rashan Distribution At Doors: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2024 | 11:18 PM

Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan said that she himself was monitoring the Rashan bags distribution across the region and stern action would be taken over negligence and failure at distribution at doors of the deserving people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan said that she himself was monitoring the Rashan bags distribution across the region and stern action would be taken over negligence and failure at distribution at doors of the deserving people.

During his visit to the field for monitoring of Rashan distribution on Monday, she said that show cause notices have been issued to two officials over complaints of not delivering Rashan bags at the doors of the deserving people and inquiry was underway against them. She termed Ramadan Negihban Scheme of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz a people friendly step of by the government. She said that the basic purpose of delivering Rashan bags at doors was to prevent public gatherings and to give honor to masses.

The commissioner maintained that 2080 teams of Rashan bags distribution have distributed bags among 231,408 across the division so far.

Giving briefing on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer said that Rashan bags were being distributed among registered people at their homes. He said that distribution at any other places was strictly ban and stern action would be taken against violators. He said that 808 teams have distributed Rashan bags among 337,133 registered persons adding that mega phones have also been provided to all distribution teams in which entries were being made.

