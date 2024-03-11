Stern Action Over Failure In Rashan Distribution At Doors: Commissioner
Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2024 | 11:18 PM
Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan said that she himself was monitoring the Rashan bags distribution across the region and stern action would be taken over negligence and failure at distribution at doors of the deserving people
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan said that she himself was monitoring the Rashan bags distribution across the region and stern action would be taken over negligence and failure at distribution at doors of the deserving people.
During his visit to the field for monitoring of Rashan distribution on Monday, she said that show cause notices have been issued to two officials over complaints of not delivering Rashan bags at the doors of the deserving people and inquiry was underway against them. She termed Ramadan Negihban Scheme of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz a people friendly step of by the government. She said that the basic purpose of delivering Rashan bags at doors was to prevent public gatherings and to give honor to masses.
The commissioner maintained that 2080 teams of Rashan bags distribution have distributed bags among 231,408 across the division so far.
Giving briefing on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer said that Rashan bags were being distributed among registered people at their homes. He said that distribution at any other places was strictly ban and stern action would be taken against violators. He said that 808 teams have distributed Rashan bags among 337,133 registered persons adding that mega phones have also been provided to all distribution teams in which entries were being made.
Recent Stories
Aya Nakamura faces 'racist' backlash over rumoured Olympics show
Biden's 2025 budget plan highlights policy differences ahead of elections
Govt. given public mandate, is answerable to masses: Prime Minister Muhammad She ..
SMIU's young researchers exhibit business ideas
Gorgage Fecilitates Asif Zardari for winning president election
SACM stresses productive efforts for development of industrial sector
Special children planted tree in school
Police finalizes security plan for Ramadan
AJK government highlighting Kashmir issue: AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmoo ..
Kaira stresses political dialogue, collaboration for National Unity
Aseefa Bhutto visits Garhi Khuda Bakhsh
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Quershi's appeals in cipher case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt. given public mandate, is answerable to masses: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif3 minutes ago
-
SMIU's young researchers exhibit business ideas3 minutes ago
-
Gorgage Fecilitates Asif Zardari for winning president election3 minutes ago
-
Special children planted tree in school3 minutes ago
-
Police finalizes security plan for Ramadan3 minutes ago
-
Kaira stresses political dialogue, collaboration for National Unity3 minutes ago
-
Aseefa Bhutto visits Garhi Khuda Bakhsh37 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Quershi's appeals in cipher case37 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM congratulates Muslim Ummah on starting of Ramadan37 minutes ago
-
Justice Naeem Akhtar takes oath as SC judge37 minutes ago
-
Kohat police reunite missing boy with family37 minutes ago
-
DG HDA assures employees of securing Rs 500 mln bailout from govt soon37 minutes ago