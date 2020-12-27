UrduPoint.com
Stern Action To Be Taken Action Criminals In Sakhakot

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 02:50 PM

Stern action to be taken action criminals in Sakhakot

MALAKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) ::Post Commander and in-charge Sakhakot Police Station Omar Wahid Sunday said that there was no place for criminals in the area so criminals should repent from crime or leave the area.

He said this while addressing a press conference at Levies Police Station here on Sunday. Omar Wahid said that for improving law and order in the area,eradicating drug trafficking and aerial firing was the top priority in which no obstruction would be tolerated.

He said"Police are the servants of the people and for resolving issues the doors of the Police Station for any public grievance and problems are open." He said that it was not possible to control crime without the cooperation of the people.

Therefore, the people should cooperate with the administration to eradicate crime from the area and identify the crimes while performing their national duty. He appealed to people not to leave their homes empty but to hand over the supervision to someone while leaving so that the house would safe as well as keep an eye on their minor children and not let them leave unnecessarily.

On this occasion, he appealed the trade union officials to appoint vigilant persons as night watchmen. He assured the people that Police officials would always be there for their security and safety of the property.

