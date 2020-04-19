UrduPoint.com
Stern Action To Be Taken Against Drug Dealers: DPO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 05:00 PM

Stern action to be taken against drug dealers: DPO

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Sargodha Faisal Gulzar on Sunday said drug dealers were the enemy of the future generations and the police must take stern action against them.

He expressed these views in introductory meeting with SDPOs and SHOs across the district here.

He said that corruption in police department would not be tolerated and directed the police to improve their performance to control crimes in the district.

He further said that all available resources should be utilized for the arrest of proclaimed offenders and criminals.

