Stern Action To Be Taken Against Hoarders: Chief Minister

Wed 22nd April 2020 | 08:45 PM

The Punjab government has issued gazette notification of The Punjab Prevention of Hoarding Ordinance, 2020 under which, hoarders could be punished up to three years imprisonment and 50 per cent amount of confiscated material to be deposited in national exchequer

The officer concerned could also check the godown of any dealer without a warrant. Similarly, dealers would be bound to submit their record of production, import and export, staff strength, sales and distribution with the officers concerned.

In this regard, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the ordinance had been issued for taking stern action against those creating artificial crisis through hoarding. Action would be initiated against those hoarding 41 essential items and whistle-blower would be given 10 per cent of the deposited amount. Meanwhile, the hoarding offence will be non-bailable. He further said that hoarders were the public enemy and indiscriminate crackdown would be initiated against them.

