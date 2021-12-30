UrduPoint.com

Stern Action To Be Taken Against Law Breakers On New Year Night :DPO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2021 | 04:35 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Dr Rizwan Ahmad Thursday directed his officials to take strict action against those who would be found involved in aerial firing, display of weapons, rioting and breaking the law on New Year night.

The DPO said there was a complete ban on displaying weapons, whether licensed or illegal and zero-tolerance policy regarding aerial firing should be fully implemented.

He directed the police officers to ensure that drug trafficking, one-wheeling, unlicensed motorcycles and loudspeakers were not used illegally on the occasion of New Year Night and strict legal action should be taken against the perpetrators.

Dr Rizwan said that reflectors should be installed behind slow moving vehicles to keep the traffic flowing and to prevent accidents during the crushing season of sugarcane and fog.

