Stern action to be taken against profiteers: DC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Lower and Assistant Commissioner Upper Orakzai visited various bazaars on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Wasil Khan Khattak to keep a check on inflation and hoarding during Ramadan and coronavirus lock-down.

They inspected the supply situation, quality and prices of daily use items.

On the occasion, those found keeping prices high were fined.

They said the deputy commissioner Orakzai had very clear instructions to arrest those who create artificial inflation and cases would be registered against them.