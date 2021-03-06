Stern action to be taken against shopkeepers violating official price list, Mir Laiq Shah

Additional Assistant Commissioner Charsadda Mir Laiq Shah visited Atmanzai Bazaar on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Adeel Shah

The Additional Assistant Commissioner checked samples of food items in various shops. He said that no one would be allowed to play with human health and strict action would be taken against the shopkeepers who violate the official price list.