UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stern Action To Be Taken Against Violent Lawyers: Dr Yasmin

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 08:18 PM

Stern action to be taken against violent lawyers: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Wednesday said that stern action would be taken against violent lawyers who tortured doctors, damaged vehicles, obstructed treatment facilities and destroyed peaceful environment at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Wednesday said that stern action would be taken against violent lawyers who tortured doctors, damaged vehicles, obstructed treatment facilities and destroyed peaceful environment at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology.

While presiding over a meeting in the CEO Office of the PIC, she said the Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had also issued strict orders to take stern action against violent lawyers.

The meeting was also attended by Provincial Secretary Health Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan, Chief Executive PIC Dr Saqib Shafi and MS PIC Dr Ameer were also present.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said the violent lawyers forcefully entered the PIC and tortured doctors, damaged vehicles and forcefully halted treatment facilities being provided to patients.

No one would be allowed to stop treatment facilities as well as destroying peace in the hospital, she said.

She said: "We are standing with doctors who have been tortured and will take the culprits to their logical end", she concluded.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Lawyers Vehicles Nabeel Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar Punjab Institute Of Cardiology

Recent Stories

Climate pledges 'misleading', Greta tells UN meet

1 minute ago

Use of CNG kits in school vans banned

1 minute ago

Advisory committee decides to get research based i ..

1 minute ago

Ban on aerial firing, pigeon flying near Peshawar ..

2 minutes ago

'No more dengue in Punjab'

7 minutes ago

US Wants to Work With Russia to Get Parties in Lib ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.