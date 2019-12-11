Stern action to be taken against violent lawyers: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Wednesday said that stern action would be taken against violent lawyers who tortured doctors, damaged vehicles, obstructed treatment facilities and destroyed peaceful environment at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology

While presiding over a meeting in the CEO Office of the PIC, she said the Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had also issued strict orders to take stern action against violent lawyers.

The meeting was also attended by Provincial Secretary Health Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan, Chief Executive PIC Dr Saqib Shafi and MS PIC Dr Ameer were also present.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said the violent lawyers forcefully entered the PIC and tortured doctors, damaged vehicles and forcefully halted treatment facilities being provided to patients.

No one would be allowed to stop treatment facilities as well as destroying peace in the hospital, she said.

She said: "We are standing with doctors who have been tortured and will take the culprits to their logical end", she concluded.