Stern action will be taken against profiteers

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Additional Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Liaqat Kalhoro has said that stern action will be taken against those resorting to profiteering.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting in this connection at his office here on Tuesday. He announced that monitoring committees have been constituted for the purpose in all districts of the Sukkur division.

Kalhoro said that stern action would be initiated against those resorting to profiteering.

He directed that the supply of wheat, oil, and necessary items on regular basis at Ramazan Bachat Bazaar should be improved so that citizens may not face any difficulty. He also inquired during the meeting about the arrangements, quality of essential items, and prices in Ramazan Bachat Bazaars.

Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and officials from food, Agriculture, and Municipal Corporation were also present.