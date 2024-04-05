Stern Actions Of Food Safety Authority Continue Across KP
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority, under the supervision of Director General Wasif Saeed, has initiated a special campaign across the province to curb adulteration during this week of Ramazan and Eid days
According to the authority's spokesperson on Friday food safety teams conducted inspections of 1,300 food-related businesses in all districts of the province over the past three days. The report uncovered that warning notices were issued to 229 businesses for violating health standards, while fines were also imposed on 20 food businesses.
During the inspections, 3,438 substandard and harmful food items were seized, and 318 businesses were also issued licenses. Notably, during the ongoing crackdown,196 bakery units underwent checking, resulting in the disposal of 2,683 substandard bakery products.
Twelve bakery shops were fined for severe violations.
Furthermore, fines worth millions of rupees were imposed on violators of health standards.
Commending the successful operations of the Food Authority, Provincial Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru said to ensure hygiene and safe food to the public, is the agenda of provincial government. The minister instructed food safety teams to intensify crackdowns on bakeries during the last week of Ramadan and Eid, emphasizing zero tolerance for offenders.
Minister Zahir Shah also warned food-related businesses that strict action would be taken against anyone jeopardizing public health.
