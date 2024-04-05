Open Menu

Stern Actions Of Food Safety Authority Continue Across KP

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2024 | 07:44 PM

Stern actions of Food Safety Authority continue across KP

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority, under the supervision of Director General Wasif Saeed, has initiated a special campaign across the province to curb adulteration during this week of Ramazan and Eid days

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority, under the supervision of Director General Wasif Saeed, has initiated a special campaign across the province to curb adulteration during this week of Ramazan and Eid days.

According to the authority's spokesperson on Friday food safety teams conducted inspections of 1,300 food-related businesses in all districts of the province over the past three days. The report uncovered that warning notices were issued to 229 businesses for violating health standards, while fines were also imposed on 20 food businesses.

During the inspections, 3,438 substandard and harmful food items were seized, and 318 businesses were also issued licenses. Notably, during the ongoing crackdown,196 bakery units underwent checking, resulting in the disposal of 2,683 substandard bakery products.

Twelve bakery shops were fined for severe violations.

Furthermore, fines worth millions of rupees were imposed on violators of health standards.

Commending the successful operations of the Food Authority, Provincial Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru said to ensure hygiene and safe food to the public, is the agenda of provincial government. The minister instructed food safety teams to intensify crackdowns on bakeries during the last week of Ramadan and Eid, emphasizing zero tolerance for offenders.

Minister Zahir Shah also warned food-related businesses that strict action would be taken against anyone jeopardizing public health.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All Government Million Ramadan

Recent Stories

2500 cops deployed for smooth observance of Jumat- ..

2500 cops deployed for smooth observance of Jumat-ul-Wida, Youm Ul Quds

5 minutes ago
 Zimbabwe launches new gold-backed currency

Zimbabwe launches new gold-backed currency

3 minutes ago
 472 profiteers arrested during crackdown

472 profiteers arrested during crackdown

5 minutes ago
 Hazara Motorway remains closed for two hours for e ..

Hazara Motorway remains closed for two hours for electricity transmission mainte ..

6 minutes ago
 Practical steps to be taken for media houses, work ..

Practical steps to be taken for media houses, workers' welfare: Tarar

6 minutes ago
 77 ASIs, 36 SIs promoted in Sargodha

77 ASIs, 36 SIs promoted in Sargodha

15 minutes ago
MTJ Foundation: Bringing Relief to Gaza's Families ..

MTJ Foundation: Bringing Relief to Gaza's Families in Need

25 minutes ago
 Emergency control rooms to ensure best health serv ..

Emergency control rooms to ensure best health services in KP during Eid

16 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan de ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan decides to establish three direc ..

19 minutes ago
 Chief Secy reviews court cases, directs to resolve ..

Chief Secy reviews court cases, directs to resolve pending pension matters

19 minutes ago
 Balochistan Ombudsman visits Trauma Center Civil H ..

Balochistan Ombudsman visits Trauma Center Civil Hospital Quetta

19 minutes ago
 PRCS chairman meets DG Rangers Sindh, discussed hu ..

PRCS chairman meets DG Rangers Sindh, discussed humanitarian efforts

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan