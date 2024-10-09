Open Menu

Stern Actions, Several Buildings Sealed After Dengue Larvae Found

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 11:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) In connection with the recently declared dengue emergency in Rawalpindi district to punch resultful fight against dengue syndrome, stern punitive actions were taken on Wednesday in the city.

A number of shops and buildings have been sealed in the Sadar area, after larvae were found by the health teams during the surveillance.

Punjab Health Minister, Khawaja Imran Nazir directly led the surveillance campaign under the instructions of CM Maryam Nawaz to review ongoing anti-dengue efforts in the district.

According to the details, the minister took part in the larva detection system with the health officials during his visit to Sadar areas. He recovered the larva by climbing a ladder on a 5-storey commercial building in Sadar and he directed the seal building on the spot.

During the surveillance, a number of other famous commercial buildings were also sealed.

Khawaja Imran Nazir stressed the district administration for zero tolerance against dengue SOP's violations. He urged the business community to play their role of self responsibility by taking dengue preventive measures.

"How long will the government continue to clean the coolers of people's houses", he said and added that citizens should follow dengue SOPs.

The minister further said that dengue is not a life-threatening disease, but it could become dangerous if precautions are not taken. He also underlined the need for collaborative efforts by the relevant stakeholders.

"All allied departments should fully cooperate with the district administration", he added.

Accompanying the minister, Hassan Waqar Cheema, DC Rawalpindi on the occasion informed that several commercial buildings were sealed and fines were imposed too.

"All possible measures have been taken to control dengue", he said.

