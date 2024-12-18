STEVTA, BISP discuss collaborative efforts to combat poverty

The Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Authority (STEVTA) and Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), agreed to identify synergies between their vocational training and financial support initiatives and taking collaborative efforts for promoting skill development as a sustainable solution to the challenge of poverty alleviation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Sindh Technical education and Vocational Authority (STEVTA) and Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), agreed to identify synergies between their vocational training and financial support initiatives and taking collaborative efforts for promoting skill development as a sustainable solution to the challenge of poverty alleviation.

The Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh and Chairman Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Authority (STEVTA) Junaid Buland and Director General Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Sindh Zulfiqar Shaikh held a meeting to explore potential joint ventures, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

The meeting, focused on combining vocational training with financial assistance to empower marginalized communities, particularly women, and provide them with sustainable livelihood opportunities, it added.

The SACM Junaid Buland said that, eradication of poverty is part of PPP manifesto and the entire party leadership up to the chairman Bilawal Bhutto was focused on it and the same was reflected from new schemes and projects throughout province by Sindh government.

He further added that meeting between STEVTA and BISP marks a crucial step towards addressing poverty in Sindh by combining financial aid with skill development and identify synergies between STEVTA’s vocational training initiatives and BISP’s financial support programs.

“By equipping beneficiaries with the tools to thrive in the job market, we aim to create sustainable, long-term solutions to poverty,” he said and hoped that the joint efforts to have a significant impact, particularly in uplifting the lives of women and marginalized communities throughout the province.

Stressing the need of paying more attention towards empowerment of women, who form the majority of BISP’s beneficiary base, and rapidly growing sectors such as IT, the SACM said that women’s participation in IT sector remained low but potential for growth is high.

Zulfiqar Shaikh highlighted that while financial assistance is vital, it alone cannot eradicate poverty. He proposed integrating cash transfers with vocational training, encouraging BISP beneficiaries to acquire skills while continuing to receive financial support.

He added that this model would increase the chances of beneficiaries securing long-term employment or become an entrepreneur.