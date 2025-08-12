STEVTA marks Maarka-e-Haq Independence Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) marked the 78th Independence Day with a ceremony titled “Maarka-e-Haq” at its Monotechnic Institute in Federal B. Area, drawing participation from students, faculty, and government officials.

Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister and STEVTA Chairperson Junaid Buland attended the event as the chief guest, said a news release on Tuesday.

The event commenced with the recitation of the national anthem and a flag-hoisting ceremony performed by Junaid Buland. The campus was decorated with national flags, buntings, and banners in green and white, creating a patriotic atmosphere.

Students presented national songs and speeches, paying rich tribute to the martyrs of the independence movement and the armed forces. A special prayer was offered for the martyrs, national unity, and the progress of Pakistan.

In his address, Junaid Buland said “The independence of our country is the fruit of the unparalleled sacrifices of our leaders and people. Even today, our armed forces are rendering sacrifices to safeguard our sovereignty, peace, and security”.

He emphasized that the credit for maintaining law and order in Pakistan goes to the bravery and dedication of the Pakistan Army.

Highlighting the role of such events, Junaid Buland remarked that Independence Day celebrations in educational institutions play a vital role in instilling patriotism, selflessness, and the spirit of sacrifice among the youth.

“The Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah placed their trust in me by appointing me as STEVTA chairperson. I am working with full dedication to transform STEVTA into an effective platform for skill enhancement. This includes regular visits to institutions, monitoring attendance and performance, and introducing new, market-relevant courses to meet the needs of industries,” he noted.

Following the formal proceedings, Junaid Buland toured various departments of the institute, inspecting classrooms, laboratories, and workshops. He praised the quality of academic and co-curricular activities and encouraged students to pursue technical education as a means of personal and national development. Principal Sajid Iqbal briefed the chairperson about ongoing training programs, industry linkages, and student achievements.

The event concluded with the presentation of a commemorative shield and a bouquet to the chief guest by the principal, marking the occasion as both a celebration of independence and a reaffirmation of STEVTA’s commitment to vocational and technical excellence.