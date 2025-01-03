STEVTA To Upgrade 30 Institutes As Model Training Institutes Across Sindh
Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2025 | 10:31 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) in an important meeting has formally decided to designate five institutions from each of the six divisions in the province as model institutes.
Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh, who is the Chairperson of STEVTA, Junaid Buland, chaired the meeting with senior officials of the authority held at STEVTA's headquarters here, said a statement on Friday.
Munawar Ali Mithani, Managing Director of STEVTA, Zulfiqar Jatoi, Director of Human Resources, and Yusuf Baloch, Director of Academics and Training also attended the meeting.
Junaid Buland said that the selected institutions will now become part of the Sindh government's comprehensive strategy to increase technical and vocational training opportunities for the youth of the province.
He said that these institutes will provide vital training to young people in fields such as engineering, IT, and other key areas.
He said that this initiative aims to raise educational standards and meet the growing demand for skilled youth in key industries.
"This step is crucial in equipping our youth with the necessary skills to succeed in today's job market.
The leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party has always strived to improve the economy of Sindh, and it is Bilawal Bhutto's vision to skill our youth.
He said that we are committed to modernizing these institutions, upgrading their infrastructure, and ensuring that they provide training tailored to industry needs."
Junaid Buland further mentioned that new courses would also be introduced as part of the initiative to establish 30 model institutes, which would align with the demands of current industries.
"We are not just focusing on the buildings, but also updating teaching methods and resources to ensure these institutes provide high-quality vocational education," he stated.
He said that this initiative also includes establishing relationships with local industries to create apprenticeship programs and better employment opportunities for graduate students.
In addition to infrastructure development, the transformation of these training institutes into model institutes is expected to have a significant impact on the economic development of youth of Sindh, he said.
