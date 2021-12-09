UrduPoint.com

STFP Working With Local Community To Promote Heritage Tourism

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 03:30 PM

STFP working with local community to promote heritage tourism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Sustainable Tourism Foundation Pakistan (STFP) is working with local community of Rohtas Fort to promote responsible community based heritage tourism with the support of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Pakistan.

STFP with the support of UNESCO, Italian Development Agency and Punjab Archaeology Department has been organizing different workshops and delivering various ways of promoting Heritage in the world and for tourists visiting Rohtas Fort, said a statement.

President STFP Aftab–ur-Rehman said that the foundation has recently organized an art workshop at Rohtas Fort for Students of local Government School. He said that students visited plein air artists working on spot inside the Fort.

"These students were members of "Rohtas Heritage Club" established by STFP under the UNESCO funded project. Huma Wasiq and Taha Wasiq were facilitating this Club since almost an year as resource persons.

He said that this time it was an excellent opportunity for these youngsters to learn from the masters of Plein air in Pakistan who visited to support our aim to support and engage local community in conservation efforts at Rohtas Fort.

Aftab said that 10 artists from different cities of the country participated in this event and each one has produced at least two to three paintings for exhibition and sale for fund raising to support the local community women.

A heritage crafts enterprise at Rohtas Fort which STFP has established to engage local women in heritage conservation and to promote responsible tourism, he added.

He thanked all the artists for taking keen interest in this project, adding that Rohtas Fort is a world heritage site located at distance of around 115 km from Islamabad.

These artists have worked at Rohtas and have also engaged local school girls in painting activity during their stay for three days.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World United Nations Punjab Sale Enterprise SITE Women Event All From Government

Recent Stories

TikTokar Ayesha Akram's case: Aamir Sohail alias R ..

TikTokar Ayesha Akram's case: Aamir Sohail alias Rambo seeks bail

16 minutes ago
 Major issues of region can only be resolved throug ..

Major issues of region can only be resolved through dialogue: PM

29 minutes ago
 AUKUS Formation Creates Preconditions for Spread o ..

AUKUS Formation Creates Preconditions for Spread of Nuclear Technologies- Russia ..

27 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 562 new COVID-19 cases, death tol ..

Philippines logs 562 new COVID-19 cases, death toll nears 50,000

27 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

27 minutes ago
 71 pct of Tonga's eligible population fully vaccin ..

71 pct of Tonga's eligible population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.