STI Advancement; COMSATS To Cooperate With Egypt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The Embassy of Egypt in Islamabad has expressed interest in furthering cooperation between Pakistan and Egypt in areas of cyber security, Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) and education through the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS).

This was discussed during a meeting with Dr. Tarek Dahroug, Ambassador of Egypt to Pakistan, who called on the Executive Director of COMSATS, Dr. S. M. Junaid Zaidi, and his team at COMSATS Secretariat.

During the meeting, the Ambassador was given a detailed briefing about COMSATS' operations focused on bringing peace and development in the Global South aided by interventions aimed at socio-economic development through scientific tools and mechanisms.

Towards this end, COMSATS has forged partnerships globally and launched programmes and projects in areas of health, education, internet services, climate change and sustainability which are in line with the United Nations 2030 Global Agenda.

Egypt , one of the founding member states of COMATS, has participated and benefitted from various scientific programmes of COMSATS, including capacity-building events, scholarships, and scholarly exchanges.

During the discussions, Dr. Zaidi proposed the establishment of COMSATS University in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) of Egypt as well as extended offer of assistance for formulation of Egypt's technology policy.

It was also suggested that a virtual cell to discuss and brainstorm ideas for the formulation of STI policies post-COVID19 may be formed jointly by the Ministries of Science and Technology of Pakistan (COMSATS Focal Point) and Egypt.

The Ambassador was receptive of various proposals discussed during the meeting and expressed interest in enhancing cooperation between Pakistan and Egypt in cyber security, STI, education through COMSATS to help promote innovative approaches and technology-based solutions for overcoming global challenges and achieving sustainable socio-economic development in the region at large.

The meeting ended on a cordial note with the invitation to the Ambassador to visit COMSATS Centre of Excellence in Islamabad, COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI).

