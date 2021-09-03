STI recruitment process completed in Sialkot

SIALKOT, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) ::District education Authority, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Maqbool Ahmed Shakir said on Friday the recruitment of school Teachers Internees (STI) had been completed in the district transparently.

Talking to APP, he said that if any candidate had any objection on the merit of recruitment, he should submit application in writing to the Deputy District Education Officer concerned and receive a written reply on the spot.