Stifling of freedom of speech, expression in India continues unabated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Stifling of basic rights of the freedom of speech and expression has now became a perpetual bane in the RSS dominated Indian society as a court in Kerala on Tuesday directed the police to register a case against Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) backed legislator and former minister KT Jaleel on his "Azad Kashmir" and "India occupied Kashmir" remarks.

According to Indian media, a petition was moved by RSS leader Arun Mohan before the Thiruvalla judicial first class magistrate court after the former MLA eulogized 'Azad Kashmir' in a Facebook post.

The Thavanur MLA had recently visited Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and shared images and detailed accounts of his travels.

Jaleel mentioned "India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir" which comprised Jammu, Kashmir valley and Ladakh and also criticized the Indian government's decision to revoke IIOJK's special status.

The comments had sparked protest in Kerala with the Bharatyia Janata Party demanding that a sedition case be registered against Jaleel, who had served as the higher education minister in the previous CPIM government led by Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Indian media said, earlier, a complaint was filed at the Kirvaipur Police station which was declined.

By these measures, the Indian government perpetually resorted to falsehood to promote its anti-Pak narrative.

In his posts, the MLA said the government of Pakistan had extended all rights to the people in AJK who had been enjoying equal opportunities and basic facilities.