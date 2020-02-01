Still hold our decision to not bring Pakistanis back to country from China: Zafar Mirza

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st February, 2020) State Minister for health Dr Zafar Mirza has said that they still keep on with the decision to not bring Pakistanis back to country amid Coronavirus outbreak in China.Special Assistant to PM for health Dr Zafar Mirza said that Pakistanis are being looked after in the best manner in China and those students who were affected from China virus are improving.While giving a media briefing on Saturday Mirza said that some people in Pakistan were kept under observation due to suspicion of Coronavirus, however it was not diagnosed in them."I had been asked that whether Pakistan has the capacity to identify the virus so I must say that we will able to identify the virus after cuts reach Pakistan".An awareness campaign regarding precautionary measures from Coronavirus will be started on Electronic media, he added.He said this virus has been spread in 27 countries and also transferred from person to person.

World Health Organization has declared this virus emergency situation so Pakistan wants to take such measures for its people and also for the other people in the world due to which maximum people can get protection."We are not calling our citizens from Wuhan due to our complete confidence upon the measures taken by Chinese's government and WHO.Chinese government is taking such measures due to which their own people and residents of other countries could save from this virus.He said we have been asked that other countries are evacuating their people from China but we are not upon which I want to say that there are only 7 to 8 countries who evacuate their citizens.We should not forget this that citizens of 120 countries are present in the Wuhan city so after getting assurance that Pakistanis are being looked after in a better manner here we still stand our decision to not bring them into country.