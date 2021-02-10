‘Still hopeful my father will return as he is a survivor’

(@fidahassanain)

Young mountaineer Sajid Ali Sadpara shares love of his father with mountain climbing and the time he started it.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2021) Sajid Ali Sadpara, the son of missing mountaineer Ali Sadpara said that he was still hopeful that his father was survivor.

Sajid Ali Sadpara said that he last time he saw his father on February when they were on their way to Mountain K2.

“I had to turn back 8,200 meters into the journey due to the journey owing to fault in equipment,” said Sajid Ali Sadpara in an interview to a reporter.

He said he returned but his father was still motivated to continue his journey to K2.

“My father was excited to become the first Pakistani to climb K2 mountain in the winters,” he said while describing his father’s motivation. He went on to share that very moment when he saw his father that afternoon.

“It was afternoon when I saw him climbing and I came back due glitch in my equipment,” said Sajid Alisadpara.

“Pakistan has been blessed with beautiful gift. Therefore, we Pakistan should be the first to climb this peak,” he vowed.

Mixed with hope and fear, he went on say: “It is fourth day that no one of us could see my father since that day. See him as if he captured it,”.

“I’m still hopeful that he will return,” said Sajid, adding that his father was a survivor you [interviewer] you see.

“He has always been survivor,” he beamed.

The young mountaineer said that his father born in 1976 in the remote village of Sadpara in Gilgit-Baltistan.

“My father were 11 brothers and sisters but it was my father and his one sister just survived as rest of all died,” he said, adding that his father was last child of her mother, he survived and now he would survive again.

He also talked about education of his father.

“He did FA from a government college in Skardu and later started working as a high-altitude porter,” he said, adding it was the time when he started loving mountain climbing.

Sajid Ali said that he father always talked about beautiful peaks.

“Why should only foreigners climb these mountains? Why we Pakistan don’t make efforts? He quoted him as saying while describing his love for mountain climbing.

Talking about his father’s other adventures.

“He completed his climbing of Parbat mountain. He appeared as triumphant as he was survivor.

“Therefore, I’m still looking his ways as he will survive,” he added.