Stimulus Economic Plan Needed: PRGMEA Chief Coordinator

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 02:39 PM

Regional President of International Apparel Federation (IAF), and Chief Coordinator Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Ijaz A. Khokhar has sought government 's attention for formulating 'aggressive marketing plan and hurdle free' policies as well as urgent decisions in favour of exports while taking on board major stakeholders

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) : Regional President of International Apparel Federation (IAF), and Chief Coordinator Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Ijaz A. Khokhar has sought government 's attention for formulating 'aggressive marketing plan and hurdle free' policies as well as urgent decisions in favour of exports while taking on board major stakeholders.

While talking to APP here, he called for concerted efforts for exploring new markets both traditional and non-traditional in order to introduce home made products.

He urged the government to announce favorable policies and allow duty free import of raw material and accessories. "This move will attract investors and help in setting up new industries in the country which will create wide opportunities for employment".

To a question he said, "We direly need a stimulus economic plan coupled with relief package by the government to maximize production, and fill the gap created by Covid-19".

Regional President of IAF also emphasized the need for seeking technical know how from China and other countries for the sake of innovation, and improvement of products.

To another question, he reiterated that revival of 'zero rated regime' was the only remedy for exports of the country, adding that government must announce previous system "No Payment No Refund" to sustain export sector of the country.

Ijaz said that business community was facing tough challenges "because of limited business as most of orders have been canceled or put on hold". In this context he sought attention of the government for formulation of regional, provincial and central level task force, and formulation of sector wise regional policies which would help the government address the problems confronted by exporters.

