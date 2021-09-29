Sting operations to continue to check service delivery, FIRs registration timely: RPO

The Rawalpindi district police Wednesday conducted sting operations to check response of police personnel to register first information reports (FIRs) on complaints of the citizens and evaluate service delivery as per vision of inspector general of police, Punjab

According to a regional police officer (RPO) office spokesman, sting operations was conducted in Rawalpindi region to check quality of service delivery and timely registration of the FIRs.

Show cause notices were issued to the officers and staff who did not register the FIRs in time while certificates of appreciation were issued to the officers who took timely action.

Sting operations would continue to ensure the best service delivery and timely registration of the FIRs on the applications of the citizens.

According to RPO Rawalpindi, Imran Ahmar, providing speedy justice to the people was one of the top priorities of police.

He said sting operations were conducted in four districts of Rawalpindi region in accordance with the vision of IGP Punjab to check timely registration of FIRs and service delivery at police station level.

The attitude of police personnel and timely registration of the FIRs were being checked in various police stations through fake plaintiffs. The team formed in this regard checked the timely registration of the FIRs through fake applications at Saddar Baroni police station, Ranial and RA Bazar police stations.

The RPO Rawalpindi issued a show cause notice by suspending the Moharar of Ranial Chowki of Saddar Baroni Police Station for not providing accurate information and better guidance to the applicant and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ajmal for not registering the FIR in time.

The RPO gave certificates of appreciation to Waqar Haider ASI, Girja Chowki of Saddar Baroni police station, Bulgar Hussain ASI, Kalar Syedan Police Station and Farrukh ASI, Chowki Girja, Saddar Baroni Police Station and directed them to continue hard work with commitment and dedication.

On the occasion, the RPO said sting operations would continue to check delivery of service and timely registration of the FIRs.