Stinking ICT nullahs become nuisance for residents

(@FahadShabbir)

The residents of federal capital on Monday demanded of the authorities concerned for cleaning capital city's stinking nullahs that have become constant nuisance for citizens

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :The residents of Federal capital on Monday demanded of the authorities concerned for cleaning capital city's stinking nullahs that have become constant nuisance for citizens.

Talking to APP, the citizens of some sectors such as G-7, I-8 and I-10 respectively have said in their complain to the authorities that persistent odour and foul smell was prompting health related hazards.

According to details, due to negligence of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) these natural streams were flooded with heaps of garbage and household waste that had made the lives of people miserable living besides those Nullahs.

Ali Rizwan a resident of I-8 when talked to this scribe told that, "A lot of inhabitants are suffering from respiratory diseases due to intake of polluted air spewing through these drains", he added.

Javed Khan, another resident of I-10 urged MCI to ensure provision of dumpsters near these nullahs so that the citizens should throw the garbage into it.

Zubair Ahmed resident of G-7 said, the nullah was full of garbage people of nearby areas were facing seriou health issues including skin, respiratory problem and others.

"The cleanliness drive of Nullahs should be initiated on regular basis for smooth flow of water from drains", he added.

When MCI Sanitation Director Sardar Khan Zimri was contacted about this issue, he said the local population living on both sides of nullahs were responsible for polluting these streams by throwing garbage.

"The MCI staff was paying regular visits to the areas and cleanliness drive was underway, the cleanliness of nullahs�is carried out on regular basis," he explained.

The Director further assured to evolve a mechanism for proper disposal of garbage and monitoring of the system besides charging heavy fines to the violators.