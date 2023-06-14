Stipend for students approved

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The District Benevolent Funds Board approved stipends of Rs 42.76 million for 1,686 students of the district here on Wednesday.

The meeting of the board was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Ahmad Wattoo in which CEO education Akhtar Abbas Baloch, CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Bashir Akif, Superintendent Ghulam Rasool Hanjra and Muhammad Saeed participated.

A total of 1,522 cases of the students who scored less than 90% marks were presented in the meeting and 965 cases were approved besides issuing cheques of Rs 8,000 each to 467 students, Rs 6,000 each to 494 students and Rs 5,000 each to five students.

In the meeting, 815 cases of students who got more than 90% marks in board exams werepresented and cheques of Rs 50,000 each to 721 students were approved.