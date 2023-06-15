Stipend for students approved

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The District Benevolent Funds Board approved stipends of Rs 42.76 million for 1,686 students of the district here during the last meeting session on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (headquarters) Arshad Ahmed Wattoo told APP that the government was striving for the welfare of the students.

A total of 1,522 cases of the students who scored less than 90% marks were presented in the meeting and 965 cases were approved,besides issuing cheques of Rs 8,000 each to 467 students, Rs 6,000 each to 494 students and Rs 5,000 each to five students.

In the meeting, 815 cases of students who got more than 90% marks in board exams were presented and cheques of Rs 50,000 each to 721 students were approved.