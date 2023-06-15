UrduPoint.com

Stipend For Students Approved

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Stipend for students approved

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The District Benevolent Funds Board approved stipends of Rs 42.76 million for 1,686 students of the district here during the last meeting session on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (headquarters) Arshad Ahmed Wattoo told APP that the government was striving for the welfare of the students.

A total of 1,522 cases of the students who scored less than 90% marks were presented in the meeting and 965 cases were approved,besides issuing cheques of Rs 8,000 each to 467 students, Rs 6,000 each to 494 students and Rs 5,000 each to five students.

In the meeting, 815 cases of students who got more than 90% marks in board exams were presented and cheques of Rs 50,000 each to 721 students were approved.

Related Topics

Government Million

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of national leader of ..

PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev in Ba ..

23 minutes ago
 Indian teenager smashes Guinness World Record with ..

Indian teenager smashes Guinness World Record with 127-hour dance marathon

29 minutes ago
 Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

1 hour ago
 Cyclonic BIPARJOY moves northeastward during last ..

Cyclonic BIPARJOY moves northeastward during last 6 hours

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of 561 student ..

Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of 561 students from Emirates National Schoo ..

2 hours ago
 Tecom Group secures refinancing for existing loan ..

Tecom Group secures refinancing for existing loan facility at more favourable te ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.