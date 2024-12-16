Stipends for remote area female students

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Finance Department has released Rs.1.6 billion, for remote area female students who will get a stipend to go to school.

This stipend will be given to schools in remote areas and Rs.1 billion has been approved for repair of roads in the province, while broken roads in Punjab will also be restored.

School education Department sources told APP that the initiative would help remote area female students to return to school. They said about 26.7 million children are out of school across the country, including a remarkable proportion from South Punjab. Even among those enrolled, many students confront multiple obstacles due to inadequate financial facilities and teacher shortages, especially at the Primary and middle levels.