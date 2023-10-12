Stipulated seasonal discharge of water from fully impounded Mangla Dam continues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Besides the seasonal power generation, the stipulated normal discharge of water from the country’s biggest Mangla dam has begun as the water level in the reservoir fell to 1216.30 feet against the maximum conservation level of 1242 feet with live storage of 5.423 MAF on Thursday

As a result of the continual due inflow of water during the ongoing season, the water level in the country's largest reservoir Mangla Dam was recorded as 1216.30 feet after the discharge of 25.70 feet of water from the reservoir by Thursday.

Mangla Dam stands the biggest reservoir in terms of water storage in the country and was filled to its maximum conservation capacity of 1242 feet, on August 17 as seasonal impounding of the reservoir. official sources told APP on Thursday.

At present 5.423 million acre-feet (MAF) of water is available in the Mangla dam reservoir, the media wing of WAPDA told the news agency. The inflows of the Jhelum river at Mangla reservoir were recorded as 10100 cusecs with outflows of the same 40000 cusecs of water from the dam.

At the same time, the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoir levels and the barrages remained on Thursday as under:-

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 40300 cusecs and Outflows 45000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 8900 cusecs and Outflows 8900 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 16800 cusecs and Outflow 16800, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 10100 cusecs and Outflows 40000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 16300 cusecs and Outflows 5400 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 57800 cusecs and Outflows 50800 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 56800 cusecs and Outflows 58000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 75400 cusecs and Outflows 69700 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 69000 cusecs and Outflows 58400 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 57500 cusecs and Outflows 19700 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 28100 cusecs and Outflows 9400 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 18500 cusecs and Outflow 1100 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 12100 cusecs and Outflows 0 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1529.45 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 4.655 MAF.

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1216.30 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 5.423 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 645.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.125 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m on Thursday.