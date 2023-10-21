Stipulated seasonal discharge of water from fully- climaxed Mangla Dam continues

MIRPUR ( AJK) . Oct 21 (APP):, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Besides the seasonal power generation, the stipulated normal discharge of water from the country’s biggest Mangla dam has begun as the water level in the reservoir fallen to 1209.85 feet against the maximum conservation level 1242 feet with live storage of 4.974 MAF on Saturday.

As a result of continual due inflow of water during ongoing season, the water level in country's largest reservoir Mangla Dam was recorded as 1209.85 feet after discharge of 31.15 feet of water from the reservoir by Saturday.

Mangla Dam stands biggest reservoir in terms of water storage in the country, was filled to its maximum conservation capacity of 1242 feet, on August 17 as seasonal impounding of the reservoir. official sources told APP on Saturday.

At present 4.974 million acre feet (MAF) water is available in Mangla dam reservoir, media wing of WAPDA told the news agency.

The inflows of Jhelum river at Mangla reservoir was recorded as 7500 cusecs with outflows of same 30000 cusecs of water from the dam.

At the same time, the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages remained on Saturday as under:-

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 34500 cusecs and Outflows 35000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 12900 cusecs and Outflows 12900 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 21000 cusecs and Outflow 21000, jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 7500 cusecs and Outflows 30000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 15100 cusecs and Outflows 7000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 57300 cusecs and Outflows 50300 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 43400 cusecs and Outflows 43000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 46000 cusecs and Outflows 46000 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 50600 cusecs and Outflows 42700 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 46100 cusecs and Outflows 13600 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 14500 cusecs and Outflows 800 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 21700 cusecs and Outflow 12700 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 10100 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1528.94 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 4.628 Million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1209.85 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 4.974 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 644.40 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.110 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m on Saturday.