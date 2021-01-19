ST&IT department converted into E-office, digitalization: Ziaullah Bangash

Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science Technology and Information Technology (ST&IT) , Ziaullah Bangash on Tuesday said that all organizations attached with Science and Information Technology department have been converted in paperless, E-office through digitalization process as par vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science Technology and Information Technology (ST&IT) , Ziaullah Bangash on Tuesday said that all organizations attached with Science and Information Technology department have been converted in paperless, E-office through digitalization process as par vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to APP, he said that E-office was a step towards paperless administration and working environment in government offices.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed the department of Science and Technology to initiate process for converting all departments of the provinces into E-offices and in the first phase Science and Technology department was fully automated and made paperless.

"My office has been converted into E-office. Today, I approved first summary received digitally from the secretary office and sent him back immediately which is major step toward digitalization", he said.

He said that electronic administration would help improve efficiency through quick decision making process and consuming less time as compared to files moving physically from desk to desk Ziaullah Bangash said that E-office would cater the needs for effectiveness in office work and contribute towards service delivery mechanism.

He said that three key components of his department that include secretariat, directorate and KP Information Technology board have been successfully inter-connected thought digitalization and made paperless offices.

"E-Office system will ensure that all paperwork such as summaries are drafted and shared online. It will not only bring transparency but will also expediate work in offices".

He said that all other departments of Khyber Pakthunkhwa would be converted into E-Office by June this year.