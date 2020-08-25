UrduPoint.com
ST&IT Deptt To Work In Collaboration With NRTC For Promotion Of IT, Digitalization In Province: Ziaullah Bangash

Adviser to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash on Tuesday said that Science Technology and Information Technology (ST&IT) department with collaboration of National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) would make operational Digital City Project , Hairpur and other IT and digitalization related projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ):Adviser to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash on Tuesday said that Science Technology and Information Technology (ST&IT) department with collaboration of National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) would make operational Digital City Project , Hairpur and other IT and digitalization related projects.

In a statement, he said NRTC is going to collaborate with KP ST&IT department and has assured the provision of building/set-up that is ready to be operational and we are soon going to launch Digita City project in Hairpur.

He said international IT companies are going to setup their offices and start the production of electronic products in the Digital City .

He said NRTC is going to provide an ample amount of support in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IT sector, digital as well as safe city projects in the province to materialize the vision of Prime Minister on digital Pakistan.

He said that initiatives are being taken one after another in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

"KP government to lead from the front to ensure the realization of Digital Pakistan vision and make it the first digital province".

After declaring Haripur, a Digital City, the adviser said "we are soon going to sign MoU with NRTC. It is going to result in creation of 40,000 jobs for the youth and a platform creating IT and electronic products in the province".

He said that for promotion of IT sector , the Khyber Pakthunkhwa government will work closely with the NRTC in IT projects, digitization and promoting IT sector in the province.

