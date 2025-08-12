(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) As Pakistan gears up to celebrate its 78th Independence Day, the green and white flags fluttering across rooftops, vehicles, and marketplaces stand as proud symbols of national unity. But behind this powerful emblem lies the story of thousands of hardworking artisans whose tireless hands bring these flags to life.

In the bustling inner-city streets of Lahore's Shah Alam Market and Karachi's Jodia Bazaar, generations of flagmakers are working around the clock, stitching national flags in every size and style. Many of them began their work weeks in advance, knowing that demand would surge as the nation approached August 14.

"We’ve been making flags since my grandfather’s time, right after Partition," says Muhammad Amin, a third-generation flagmaker in Lahore. "Every year, when I see our flags waving on streets, I feel like we’ve done something for Pakistan.”

Most of these artisans operate from small workshops or home-based units. Using sewing machines, dyes, and bundles of green and white fabric, they craft flags that are later sold by street vendors, wholesalers, and retailers across the country. Despite technological advancements, much of the flag-making process remains manual, especially for the higher-quality stitched flags used by institutions and schools.

In Sialkot, a city known globally for sports manufacturing several small factories also contribute to the flag supply chain. Workers here say the Independence Day season provides an essential boost to their income during otherwise difficult months.

However, behind the patriotic spirit is a silent struggle. Rising inflation, increased costs of raw materials, and limited government support have made it difficult for many small-scale flag producers to sustain their craft.

"This is not just a business; it's a tradition," says Rubina Parveen, one of the few women, running a flag workshop from her home in Karachi.

"But our margins are shrinking every year. If this continues, our children may not carry it forward."

Despite the challenges, the emotional connection these artisans feel with their work remains strong. For them, flag-making is not just an economic activity but a symbolic gesture of loyalty.

"I may not be in the army or parliament, but this is my service to Pakistan," says 62-year-old Liaqat Hussain from Rawalpindi, who has been crafting flags since the early 1980s. "When people salute the flag, they don’t know who made it but I do, and that’s enough."

Historically, the very first flag of Pakistan was stitched by Master Altaf Hussain, a dedicated tailor from Karachi, who crafted the original flag under the guidance of the Pakistan Muslim League leadership just before August 14, 1947. The design of the flag was conceptualized by Ameer-ud-Din Qudwai, who envisioned it as a symbol representing both the Muslim majority and minority communities of the new nation. Qudwai based the design on the flag of the All-India Muslim League, adding a white stripe to represent Pakistan’s religious minorities.

When Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah saw the first finished flag, he reportedly smiled with deep satisfaction and told Master Altaf Hussain: "This flag will now represent the hopes of millions. You've stitched more than fabric, you've stitched the dream of a nation."

Master Altaf Hussain's humble workshop on Jinnah Road thus became a symbolic birthplace of Pakistan's identity, playing a silent yet significant role in the country's freedom journey.

As Pakistanis prepare to celebrate another year of independence, the fluttering flags serve as reminders not just of freedom, but of the quiet hands that stitch patriotism into every thread.

