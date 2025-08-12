- Home
- Pakistan
- Stitching patriotism:The hands behind Pakistan's Flag manufacturing for Independence celebrations
Stitching Patriotism:The Hands Behind Pakistan's Flag Manufacturing For Independence Celebrations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) As Pakistan gears up to celebrate its 78th Independence Day, the green and white flags fluttering across rooftops, vehicles, and marketplaces stand as proud symbols of national unity. But behind this powerful emblem lies the story of thousands of hardworking artisans whose tireless hands bring these flags to life.
In the bustling inner-city streets of Lahore's Shah Alam Market and Karachi's Jodia Bazaar, generations of flagmakers are working around the clock, stitching national flags in every size and style. Many of them began their work weeks in advance, knowing that demand would surge as the nation approached August 14.
"We’ve been making flags since my grandfather’s time, right after Partition," says Muhammad Amin, a third-generation flagmaker in Lahore. "Every year, when I see our flags waving on streets, I feel like we’ve done something for Pakistan.”
Most of these artisans operate from small workshops or home-based units. Using sewing machines, dyes, and bundles of green and white fabric, they craft flags that are later sold by street vendors, wholesalers, and retailers across the country. Despite technological advancements, much of the flag-making process remains manual, especially for the higher-quality stitched flags used by institutions and schools.
In Sialkot, a city known globally for sports manufacturing several small factories also contribute to the flag supply chain. Workers here say the Independence Day season provides an essential boost to their income during otherwise difficult months.
However, behind the patriotic spirit is a silent struggle. Rising inflation, increased costs of raw materials, and limited government support have made it difficult for many small-scale flag producers to sustain their craft.
"This is not just a business; it's a tradition," says Rubina Parveen, one of the few women, running a flag workshop from her home in Karachi.
"But our margins are shrinking every year. If this continues, our children may not carry it forward."
Despite the challenges, the emotional connection these artisans feel with their work remains strong. For them, flag-making is not just an economic activity but a symbolic gesture of loyalty.
"I may not be in the army or parliament, but this is my service to Pakistan," says 62-year-old Liaqat Hussain from Rawalpindi, who has been crafting flags since the early 1980s. "When people salute the flag, they don’t know who made it but I do, and that’s enough."
Historically, the very first flag of Pakistan was stitched by Master Altaf Hussain, a dedicated tailor from Karachi, who crafted the original flag under the guidance of the Pakistan Muslim League leadership just before August 14, 1947. The design of the flag was conceptualized by Ameer-ud-Din Qudwai, who envisioned it as a symbol representing both the Muslim majority and minority communities of the new nation. Qudwai based the design on the flag of the All-India Muslim League, adding a white stripe to represent Pakistan’s religious minorities.
When Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah saw the first finished flag, he reportedly smiled with deep satisfaction and told Master Altaf Hussain: "This flag will now represent the hopes of millions. You've stitched more than fabric, you've stitched the dream of a nation."
Master Altaf Hussain's humble workshop on Jinnah Road thus became a symbolic birthplace of Pakistan's identity, playing a silent yet significant role in the country's freedom journey.
As Pakistanis prepare to celebrate another year of independence, the fluttering flags serve as reminders not just of freedom, but of the quiet hands that stitch patriotism into every thread.
C:mys/P:mys/L:zkz/E:zkz/I:hbk/R:hbk
\778
Recent Stories
Council of Europe urges members to refrain from arms transfers over Gaza human r ..
Over 35,000 new companies join Dubai Chamber of Commerce in H1 2025
Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub launches Sky Support Complex
COP30 in Brazil: Agribusiness sector seeks to position itself as part of climate ..
Yalla Group’s revenues reach AED310.7 million in Q2
Italian exports up 4.9% YoY in June 2025
Head of Cyber Security lays foundation for Safety and Security Building in Maldi ..
Sharjah Ruler approves Sharjah Archives’ organisational structure
Evolution Data Centres welcomes Zero Two as strategic shareholder
Lee, Trump to hold 1st summit at White House on August 25
May 9 cases: ATC orders to confiscate properties of PTI's Yasmeen Rashid, Ejaz C ..
Get a Chance to Win the Upcoming TECNO SPARK 40 Pro+ by Joining the ‘Dil Ka Sp ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Polio surveillance shows sharp decline in positive samples5 minutes ago
-
Stitching patriotism:The hands behind Pakistan's Flag manufacturing for Independence celebrations5 minutes ago
-
Pakistani taekwondo tiger Hadi Jafri roars to Gold in Malaysia15 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to minimizing flood losses: NA told15 minutes ago
-
UAD organizes patriotic walk to mark Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq15 minutes ago
-
DPO Haripur orders indiscriminate action against criminal elements15 minutes ago
-
16 private member bills introduced in NA15 minutes ago
-
10-day emergency response training for jail inmates, staff concluded15 minutes ago
-
Assailants kill man in Mardan15 minutes ago
-
4,000 officers on duty as IGP Rizvi urges dignified, responsible Independence Day celebrations15 minutes ago
-
Police apprehend proclaimed offender by using E Police Post app15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan welcomes US designation of BLA, Majeed Brigade as Foreign Terrorist Organisations55 minutes ago