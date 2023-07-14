STO directs licensing branch to ensure merit, transparency

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Senior Traffic Officer (STO) City, Traffic Police, Rawalpindi Munir Ahmed Hashmi here on Friday visited CTP Headquarters Licensing Branch and directed the officers concerned to ensure merit and transparency.

According to a spokesman, the CTP are issuing computerized driving licenses under a transparent procedure.

He informed that the citizens appreciated solid steps taken by CTP on the directives of Inspector General of Police, Punjab and Deputy Inspector General, Traffic Punjab to facilitate them.

The STO during the visit also inspected sign and driving test system.

He instructed the authorities to further improve facilitation at the licensing hall of CTP Headquarters.

Munir Ahmed Hashmi said that CTP under the supervision of City Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi Tamoor Khan were working round the clock to provide licensing services to the citizens.

He informed that the driving licensing services were being monitored through CCTV cameras and vigilance team to ensure merit and transparency.

said that the CTP Licensing Branch was providing all services under one roof at One Window Operation of CTP headquarters.

The CTP had launched an automated driving test video system for driving test here.

He informed that the CTP officers concerned directly monitor the driving test through online video facility.

The CTP had introduced modern facilities at the driving license branch to facilitate the driving license applicants and eliminate corruption and nepotism, he added.