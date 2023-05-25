STO visits Taxila Facilitation Center to check licensing facilities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Senior Traffic Officer (STO) Rawalpindi, Munir Ahmed Hashmi here on Thursday paid a surprise visit to Taxila Facilitation Center and inspected the licensing facilities.

The STO while talking to the citizens inquired about the licensing facilities being provided by the traffic police.

He said that City Traffic Police (CTP) were taking all possible steps to facilitate the citizens according to the vision of Deputy Inspector General Traffic, Punjab Mirza Faran Baig.

The CTP were providing the licensing facilities 24/7 to the residents of Rawalpindi district, Munir Ahmad said.

The citizens having original ID cards could avail the licensing facilities from the nearest facilitation center.

All the facilities related to licensing were being provided to the residents of Taxila and its surroundings at their doorstep, he added.

The response time of the personnel and the whole process of the driving test were being monitored through CCTV cameras, the STO said adding, merit and transparency in issuance of driving licenses is being ensured through online sign test and video automated system.