UrduPoint.com

STO Visits Taxila Facilitation Center To Check Licensing Facilities

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2023 | 03:10 PM

STO visits Taxila Facilitation Center to check licensing facilities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Senior Traffic Officer (STO) Rawalpindi, Munir Ahmed Hashmi here on Thursday paid a surprise visit to Taxila Facilitation Center and inspected the licensing facilities.

The STO while talking to the citizens inquired about the licensing facilities being provided by the traffic police.

He said that City Traffic Police (CTP) were taking all possible steps to facilitate the citizens according to the vision of Deputy Inspector General Traffic, Punjab Mirza Faran Baig.

The CTP were providing the licensing facilities 24/7 to the residents of Rawalpindi district, Munir Ahmad said.

The citizens having original ID cards could avail the licensing facilities from the nearest facilitation center.

All the facilities related to licensing were being provided to the residents of Taxila and its surroundings at their doorstep, he added.

The response time of the personnel and the whole process of the driving test were being monitored through CCTV cameras, the STO said adding, merit and transparency in issuance of driving licenses is being ensured through online sign test and video automated system.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Visit Traffic Rawalpindi Taxila All From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

realme Announces A Special New Price for realme C3 ..

Realme Announces A Special New Price for realme C33 (4+64)

43 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Municipality improves 20 Parks to meet W ..

1 hour ago
 Representatives from SAI and ADAA visit India to d ..

Representatives from SAI and ADAA visit India to discuss cooperation

2 hours ago
 Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sa ..

Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sanghar

2 hours ago
 Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo ..

Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo V27e Launches in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of She ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of Sheikh Zayed Book Award 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.