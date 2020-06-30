UrduPoint.com
Stock Market Continued To Operate Normally: PSX Managing Director

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 12:11 AM

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) Managing Director Farrukh Khan on Monday said the stock market which was the target of terrorist attack this morning continued to operate normally and trading also remained active

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) Managing Director Farrukh Khan on Monday said the stock market which was the target of terrorist attack this morning continued to operate normally and trading also remained active.

In a statement, he said, "Pakistan Stock Exchange, a national institution of the country, is an important symbol of the economy. Any attack on this institution is an attempt to damage the economy and scare away investors from Pakistan. I am thankful and applaud our courageous security personnel including the Rangers and Police who reached the scene within no time and successfully and skillfully dealt with the terrorists. They brought the situation under control and no terrorist was able to reach the psx buildings.

All staff, TREC-holders and investors, who were present at the premises, are safe".

Farrukh Khan further stated, "I am proud that throughout the COVID-19 lockdown and now in this extreme situation brought about by the attack, the Stock Exchange continued to function normally and did not close even for a minute. I want to acknowledge the calm bravery of the PSX team, brokers and investors in continuing to work under very difficult circumstances. PSX has robust protocols and processes in place that have allowed the Exchange to continue functioning under such extreme conditions".

The protocols in place were followed and the management took necessary measures to ensure that the stock exchange continued to function normally.

