UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stock Of 200 Sugar Bags Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 06:51 PM

Stock of 200 sugar bags recovered

The district administration have recovered illegal stock of 200 sugar bags during a crackdown launched here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration have recovered illegal stock of 200 sugar bags during a crackdown launched here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, the Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood launched a crackdown against sugar stockers and recovered 200 sugar bags from godown of Multan Traders.

The godown has been sealed while application was submitted with police station concerned for registration of case against the owner.

Related Topics

Multan Police Station From

Recent Stories

SAPM inaugurates super feeder for tube wells at Po ..

2 minutes ago

Gold prices increase Rs100 to Rs104,100 per tola 8 ..

2 minutes ago

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted a picnic f ..

38 minutes ago

PITB to Support LWCM in Automating Waste Managemen ..

44 minutes ago

German Lawmaker Says EU-US Negotiations Should Foc ..

2 minutes ago

UK Gov't Minister Calls for End to Violence in Nor ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.