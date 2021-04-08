Stock of 200 sugar bags recovered

The district administration have recovered illegal stock of 200 sugar bags during a crackdown launched here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration have recovered illegal stock of 200 sugar bags during a crackdown launched here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, the Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood launched a crackdown against sugar stockers and recovered 200 sugar bags from godown of Multan Traders.

The godown has been sealed while application was submitted with police station concerned for registration of case against the owner.