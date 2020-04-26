Stock of 7000 bags of wheat recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :District administration recovered 7000 bags of wheat from a flour mill here on Sunday.

As per directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the district administration conducted raids across the district to discourage stocking wheat.

The district administration took strict action against stockers of wheat, sugar and other commodities. The Assistant Commissioner Jalalpur Pirwala Ghulam Sarwar conducted raid at Ghareeb Nawaz flour mill and recovered stock of 7000 bags of wheat from there.

The stock has been confiscated and shifted to wheat procurement centre-2 of Jalalpur Pirwala.