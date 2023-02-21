UrduPoint.com

Stock Of Forbidden 3ml, 5ml Syringes Recovered, Factory Sealed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Federal and provincial drug control teams and district administration conducted a joint raid in a pharmaceutical factory in Hayatabad and recovered huge stock of 3ml and 5 ml syringes that were being declared unsuitable for sale.

According to details, teams of the drug control task force led by Chief Drug Inspector Peshawar recovered stock of 3 ml and 5 ml syringes from S/M Frontier Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Hayatabd Industrial Estate.

Drug control authorities confiscated the stock of syringes and all the relative records.

The factory has also been sealed under DRAP Act 1976 and the case has been registered against the owners of the factory.

It is worth mentioning that the registration of 3ml and 5ml syringes has been canceled by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan forbidding their manufacturing and sale in the market.

Directorate General Drug Control has also warned of strict action against those involved in selling and manufacturing unregistered medicines and syringes.

