Stocked wheat recovered in Okara

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Depalpur Mehar Khalid Abbas recovered 15 thousand mounds of illegally stocked wheat from a godown here on Wednesday.

The AC raided the godown at Sulemanki area and recovered 1,5000 mounds wheat which was illegally stocked by an accused, Ameer Abbas.

He had shifted the recovered wheat stock to the wheat center while the accused was arrested after registering a case against him.