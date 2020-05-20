UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stocked Wheat Recovered In Okara

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 10:31 PM

Stocked wheat recovered in Okara

Assistant Commissioner Depalpur Mehar Khalid Abbas recovered 15 thousand mounds of illegally stocked wheat from a godown here on Wednesday

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Depalpur Mehar Khalid Abbas recovered 15 thousand mounds of illegally stocked wheat from a godown here on Wednesday.

The AC raided the godown at Sulemanki area and recovered 1,5000 mounds wheat which was illegally stocked by an accused, Ameer Abbas.

He had shifted the recovered wheat stock to the wheat center while the accused was arrested after registering a case against him.

Related Topics

Mehar Depalpur From Wheat

Recent Stories

136 tonnes total medical aid to support the health ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree reorganising Sharjah I ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Police launches &#039;Stay Safe&#039; video ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber holds second roundtable with Busines ..

21 minutes ago

Al Shafar chairs 6th meeting of higher committee o ..

21 minutes ago

&#039;Abu Dhabi Quality&#039; strengthens metrolog ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.