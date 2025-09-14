Stockpiling Crackdown Slashes Wheat Price By Rs800 Per Maund: Salma Butt
September 14, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Chief Minister Punjab’s Special Assistant for Price Control Salma Butt said on Sunday that a strict crackdown on hoarders has led to a sharp decline of Rs800 per maund in wheat prices.
According to a private news channel, she assured that Punjab faces no wheat shortage, with stocks sufficient until the next harvest.
“We currently have 250,000 tons of declared wheat stock, which is enough to meet the province’s needs,” she said.
Salma Butt dismissed claims linking floods to price hikes, stressing that artificial shortages and profiteering were behind the surge.
She added that 250,000 tons of hoarded wheat had already been seized during the drive.
“Following the Chief Minister’s directives, wheat prices have dropped, and as the deadline ends, actions against hoarders will intensify further,” she said.
