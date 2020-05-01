Stocks of wheat seized in 6 districts; indiscriminate action to continue

Senior Minister for Food Punjab, Abdul Aleem Khan has said that Punjab Cabinet has included wheat storage in the recent Ordinance under which those hoarding basic commodities will have to face severe punishment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Senior Minister for food Punjab, Abdul Aleem Khan has said that Punjab Cabinet has included wheat storage in the recent Ordinance under which those hoarding basic commodities will have to face severe punishment.

He said that strict action was being taken against hoarding of wheat across Punjab, and raids were being carried out in every district in collaboration with the local administration and intelligence agencies.

�According to the Senior Minister, in six districts of Punjab-- Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Mandi Bahauddin and Lahore, a huge quantity of wheat worth crores of rupees was seized and the Food department sealed the warehouses.

Strict action would be taken against the culprits as per law,he said.

Aleem Khan said that artificial shortage of wheat would not be allowed at all. He said that wheat procurement campaign in the province was ongoing successfully and added with confidence that wheat procurement target will be achieved .

However, he added that more wheat will be bought to confront any situation and meet the requirement of other provinces,stated a hand out issued here.