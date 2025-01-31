Stolen Drugs Recovered, Distributor Held
Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 04:30 PM
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Police arrested a drugs distributor after recovering prohibited drugs worth around Rs. 10 million from him.
Acting on a tip-off, the law enforcement agencies conducted a raid at a warehouse operated by the accused, identified as Irfan, along with an unidentified accomplice.
During the operation, a large number of cartons filled with spurious and stolen drugs—marked as hospital property—were seized on the spot.
During the preliminary investigation, the accused revealed that he had been purchasing official hospital medicines from an employee. Based on his confession, police have launched a search operation to apprehend other accomplices involved in the illegal trade.
DPO Syed Ali stated that the investigation's scope has been widened to dismantle the entire network behind the drug smuggling operation.
Recent Stories
Dubai DET partners with Dubai Basketball to enhance emirate’s position as glob ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Nauru on Independence Day
UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences over victims of stampede ..
Al Ain Zoo offers free entry for senior citizens
Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia inaugurate first direct flights to Addis Ababa
TRENDS, Salam Centre for Countering Extremism Studies sign agreement
Ghitha Holding revenue reaches AED4.97 billion in 2024
Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 honorees
China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring Festival holiday
UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for February
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs International Humanitarian and Philanthropic ..
UAE to host Intl Reprographic Rights Conference February 19
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Sindh orders formation of Facilitation & Cordination Committee with industralists30 seconds ago
-
Preparations underway for first "Agro Livestock & Handicraft Expo 2025" in Matiari34 seconds ago
-
Federal Govt approves national policy on countering violent extremism37 seconds ago
-
Stolen drugs recovered, distributor held42 seconds ago
-
Former caretaker PM, Senate Chairman Sardar Muhammad Mian Soomro offers condolences11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders making polio-eradication drive a success11 minutes ago
-
Walk held for promotion and protection of Human Rights11 minutes ago
-
Kurram AC sustains injuries in firing incident11 minutes ago
-
BISP Hunarmand program being launched to financially empower 10mn beneficiaries: Rubina11 minutes ago
-
Bordering areas of twin cities' top priority during polio drive. CEO Health21 minutes ago
-
Participants for promoting awareness, collaborative action to improve maternal, child, adolescent nu ..21 minutes ago
-
Rs. 28.8m cheques distributed among flood victims31 minutes ago