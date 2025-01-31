Open Menu

Stolen Drugs Recovered, Distributor Held

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Stolen drugs recovered, distributor held

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Police arrested a drugs distributor after recovering prohibited drugs worth around Rs. 10 million from him.

Acting on a tip-off, the law enforcement agencies conducted a raid at a warehouse operated by the accused, identified as Irfan, along with an unidentified accomplice.

During the operation, a large number of cartons filled with spurious and stolen drugs—marked as hospital property—were seized on the spot.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused revealed that he had been purchasing official hospital medicines from an employee. Based on his confession, police have launched a search operation to apprehend other accomplices involved in the illegal trade.

DPO Syed Ali stated that the investigation's scope has been widened to dismantle the entire network behind the drug smuggling operation.

