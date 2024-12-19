Open Menu

Stolen Fence Of Park Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Stolen fence of park recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The police have arrested a thief and recovered fence from his possession which he had stolen from a park of Bahawalpur city.

The fence of a historical park, owned by the district management, was stolen and an FIR was registered at Cantt police station.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that District Police Officer Asad Sarfaraz Khan took notice of the crime and directed the senior police officials to trace whereabouts of the suspect.

The record of the CCTV cameras of the locality was obtained which helped trace whereabouts of the thief. “The police arrested the suspect and recovered stolen fence from him,” the police said, adding that according to Primary investigation, the accused was a drug-addict.

The suspect identified as Jahanzaib told investigation team that he took away fence of the park to sell it out to purchase drug.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Bahawalpur Sarfaraz Khan FIR From

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi, Trip.com Group partner to support t ..

DCT Abu Dhabi, Trip.com Group partner to support tourism

27 minutes ago
 Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI ..

Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI Connect event

42 minutes ago
 SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditatio ..

SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditation to teach general surgery

57 minutes ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI ..

Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI today

58 minutes ago
 Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pak ..

Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 ADQ, Korea's Aqua Development to launch pilot shri ..

ADQ, Korea's Aqua Development to launch pilot shrimp farming facility in KEZAD

1 hour ago
Abu Dhabi's Department of Health expands 'Sanadkom ..

Abu Dhabi's Department of Health expands 'Sanadkom' initiative to all residents ..

1 hour ago
 Sindh govt announces public holiday on Dec 27

Sindh govt announces public holiday on Dec 27

1 hour ago
 Etihad Airways named 'Official Airline' partner of ..

Etihad Airways named 'Official Airline' partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit

2 hours ago
 Liwa Drift Race kicks off Friday at Liwa Internati ..

Liwa Drift Race kicks off Friday at Liwa International Festival 2025

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Literature ..

2 hours ago
 Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International H ..

Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Human Solidarity Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan