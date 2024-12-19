Stolen fence of park recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The police have arrested a thief and recovered fence from his possession which he had stolen from a park of Bahawalpur city.

The fence of a historical park, owned by the district management, was stolen and an FIR was registered at Cantt police station.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that District Police Officer Asad Sarfaraz Khan took notice of the crime and directed the senior police officials to trace whereabouts of the suspect.

The record of the CCTV cameras of the locality was obtained which helped trace whereabouts of the thief. “The police arrested the suspect and recovered stolen fence from him,” the police said, adding that according to Primary investigation, the accused was a drug-addict.

The suspect identified as Jahanzaib told investigation team that he took away fence of the park to sell it out to purchase drug.