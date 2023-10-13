Stolen goods recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Police recovered a motorbike, cash and mobile phone within three hours after the robbery bid reported here.

The two accused involved in the crime were netted in a measure being supervised by DPO Hasnain Haider.

According to SHO Mahmood Kot Police Station Imran Afzal, it had received an emergency call of committing a robbery at the surrounding location and a police team was constituted which succeeded in arresting the criminal within the limited time frame.

The recovered goods were handed over to the aggrieved person later.

The SHO vowed to continue action against criminal elements unabated. He also appealed to the masses to cooperate with the security officials to mitigate the crime ratio in the district.