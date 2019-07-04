UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stolen Goods Start Recovering From Jati Umra: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 11:59 PM

Stolen goods start recovering from Jati Umra: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said that the recovery of stolen goods has started from Jati Umra Raiwind, Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said that the recovery of stolen goods has started from Jati Umra Raiwind, Lahore.

In a tweet, she said the nation was immersed in the quagmire of poverty, unemployment and on the other hand former rulers were busy in joy riding of luxury vehicles.

She said former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif kept enjoying the riding of luxurious vehicles on public expense and now their talking about the plight of people while sitting in jail was mere deception.

Related Topics

Lahore Nawaz Sharif Raiwind Prime Minister Jail Firdous Ashiq Awan Vehicles From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler accepts condolences from RAK CP

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler receives condolence letter from Arme ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan, Russia agree to enhance parliamentary ex ..

1 minute ago

Maryam Nawaz Sharif approaches Lahore High Court f ..

1 minute ago

Charity says sailboat rescues 54 migrants off Liby ..

1 minute ago

Iranian delegation for resumption of ferry service ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.