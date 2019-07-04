Stolen goods start recovering from Jati Umra: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said that the recovery of stolen goods has started from Jati Umra Raiwind, Lahore

In a tweet, she said the nation was immersed in the quagmire of poverty, unemployment and on the other hand former rulers were busy in joy riding of luxury vehicles.

She said former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif kept enjoying the riding of luxurious vehicles on public expense and now their talking about the plight of people while sitting in jail was mere deception.