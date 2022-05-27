UrduPoint.com

Stolen Oil Tanker Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2022 | 03:58 PM

Stolen oil tanker recovered

Police claimed to have recovered stolen oil tanker worth Rs. 3.4 million here

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have recovered stolen oil tanker worth Rs. 3.4 million here.

According to DPO Tariq Willayat, Seet Pur Police Station also arrested the accused and registered an FIR. Identity of the accused was yet to be disclosed.

Spokesman of police said on the occasion that Police are working 24 hours aday to protect lives and property of the people.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Oil FIR Million

Recent Stories

Muqam directs NADRA, Passport authorities to provi ..

Muqam directs NADRA, Passport authorities to provide speedy services to people

47 seconds ago
 IHC disposes of PTI, bars' pleas

IHC disposes of PTI, bars' pleas

50 seconds ago
 Lawmaker Leonid Slutsky Elected New Chairman of Li ..

Lawmaker Leonid Slutsky Elected New Chairman of Liberal Democratic Party of Russ ..

52 seconds ago
 Seeking reset of U.S.-Pakistan ties, Bilawal says ..

Seeking reset of U.S.-Pakistan ties, Bilawal says they agree on far more than th ..

54 seconds ago
 PM, Shahzain Bugti discuss current political situa ..

PM, Shahzain Bugti discuss current political situation

1 hour ago
 US, French, German Warships on Visit to Helsinki U ..

US, French, German Warships on Visit to Helsinki Until May 30 - Finnish Navy

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.