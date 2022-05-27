Stolen oil tanker recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

Police claimed to have recovered stolen oil tanker worth Rs. 3.4 million here

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have recovered stolen oil tanker worth Rs. 3.4 million here.

According to DPO Tariq Willayat, Seet Pur Police Station also arrested the accused and registered an FIR. Identity of the accused was yet to be disclosed.

Spokesman of police said on the occasion that Police are working 24 hours aday to protect lives and property of the people.