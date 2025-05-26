Open Menu

Stolen Pickup Recovered Within Minutes, Suspect Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Stolen pickup recovered within minutes, suspect arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) A stolen pickup was traced and recovered within minutes with the help of Safe City cameras, and the suspect was apprehended following swift police action.

According to a spokesperson for the authority, a citizen had parked his vehicle on the Mall Road in Lahore and left briefly for shopping. Upon his return, he found the vehicle missing and immediately called the Emergency Helpline 15 to seek police assistance. As soon as the call was received, the Virtual Patrolling Officer of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority initiated the search using Safe City surveillance cameras.

The vehicle was traced at multiple locations, and all information was promptly shared with the police station concerned . The police, acting on the provided information, recovered the vehicle shortly and arrested the suspect.

According to the spokesperson, the extensive network of modern surveillance cameras installed across Punjab has made swift crime tracing possible. Citizens are urged to call the Emergency Helpline 15 immediately in case of any suspicious activity or emergency, to ensure timely assistance and public safety.

Recent Stories

UAE, Paraguay Presidents explore ways to strengthe ..

UAE, Paraguay Presidents explore ways to strengthen bilateral ties

13 minutes ago
 From Orchard to Oblivion: How Federal Excise Duty ..

From Orchard to Oblivion: How Federal Excise Duty Is Crippling Fruit Farmers in ..

60 minutes ago
 Iraq’s water reserves lowest in 80 years

Iraq’s water reserves lowest in 80 years

1 hour ago
 UAE hosts Artemis Accords workshop with representa ..

UAE hosts Artemis Accords workshop with representatives from 30 countries

1 hour ago
 Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 5 million visitors

Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 5 million visitors

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Busin ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Business Council

2 hours ago
World Utilities Congress opens tomorrow in Abu Dha ..

World Utilities Congress opens tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Central Bank of UAE, Azerbaijan counterpart sign M ..

Central Bank of UAE, Azerbaijan counterpart sign MoU to strengthen cooperation

2 hours ago
 Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Financ ..

Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Finance Minister

3 hours ago
 G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s respons ..

G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s responsible AI innovation future

3 hours ago
 PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant o ..

PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant on Blockchain, Crypto currency

3 hours ago
 Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE

Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan