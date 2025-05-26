Stolen pickup recovered within minutes, suspect arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) A stolen pickup was traced and recovered within minutes with the help of Safe City cameras, and the suspect was apprehended following swift police action.

According to a spokesperson for the authority, a citizen had parked his vehicle on the Mall Road in Lahore and left briefly for shopping. Upon his return, he found the vehicle missing and immediately called the Emergency Helpline 15 to seek police assistance. As soon as the call was received, the Virtual Patrolling Officer of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority initiated the search using Safe City surveillance cameras.

The vehicle was traced at multiple locations, and all information was promptly shared with the police station concerned . The police, acting on the provided information, recovered the vehicle shortly and arrested the suspect.

According to the spokesperson, the extensive network of modern surveillance cameras installed across Punjab has made swift crime tracing possible. Citizens are urged to call the Emergency Helpline 15 immediately in case of any suspicious activity or emergency, to ensure timely assistance and public safety.